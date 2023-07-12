BILLINGS--Billings native Sean Phelps has been competing in Triathlon since the 1980s. He now is set to compete World Triathlon Championships in Hamburg, Germany July 13-16.

He has been instrumental in adding Triathlon to the Big Sky State games, where he serves as the Open Water Swimming commissioner.

He also introduced Billings Aquatic Club to open water swimming, where their swimmers now compete.

SWX's Katelyn McLean sat down with Phelps to learn more about his Triathlon career and how the sport has evolved.