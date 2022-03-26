BILLINGS- After a summer spent with his hometown team, Billings baseball player Jalen Garcia is headed down to Mexico this summer for the next step in his baseball career.

"I'm signed to play in Quintana Roo in the LMB in Mexico. I thought that was the next step for me baseball-wise so I'm out here training with the college baseball guys thankful for whatever they can offer me," Garcia said at Pirtz field during an MSU-Billings baseball practice. Garcia played baseball for the Yellowjackets in college.

Garcia said the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol is the big leagues of Mexico, and many consider the talent level to be between that of AA and AAA minor league baseball.

The former Billings Scarlet is confident it's a great next step for his career after spending last summer as the hometown kid for the independent Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League.

"It was a blast. Playing for the Mustangs, playing at home it was just a blessing and a dream come true. I never even dreamed it really, it just seemed so impossible. God is good and I'm excited to continue my career I'm thankful for it," Garcia said.



The LMB season begins on April 21.