Billings Mustangs release 2021 schedule

BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs announced their 2021 Pioneer League regular season schedule. The schedule features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. That is twenty more games – and 10 more home games – than in previous years. This year’s schedule features one other change, as the Mustangs will travel to and host the newest member of the Pioneer League, the Boise Hawks. Boise makes their first trip to Billings in nearly 60 years on Wednesday, July 21, for a 6-game homestand.

The Mustangs will open their first season as an MLB “Partner League” club on Saturday, May 22nd, on the road against the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Mustangs kick off their season at Dehler Park in Billings on the following Wednesday, May 26th, against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. That first homestand of the season will continue through the Memorial Day weekend, as the Mustangs host the Vibes for six games, concluding with an afternoon game on Memorial Day Monday, May 31st, when all veterans, reservists, guardsmen, and active duty military will be able to attend for just $1.00.

There will be plenty of holiday baseball at Dehler Park during the 2021 campaign. In addition to hosting the Vibes on Memorial Day, the Mustangs welcome the Grand Junction Rockies on Father’s Day (June 20th) and meet the Idaho Falls Chukars at Dehler Park on Labor Day (September 6th). The Mustangs will spend the Independence Day holiday on the road in Idaho Falls.

“We’re so excited to announce our 2021 schedule and give the people of Billings ten more home games of exciting Mustangs baseball,” said team owner Dave Heller. “Our fans are going to continue to see all of the same teams they’ve enjoyed in the past and the same high-quality baseball – just more of it. It will have been 20 months since our last home game and it’s way past time for some fun Mustangs baseball. I can’t wait for the first pitch.”

The Mustangs schedule is loaded with home games during the summer months. There are 6 home games in May, 13 in June, 11 in July, 12 in August and 6 in September. Fully half (24) of the team's 48 games at Dehler Park are scheduled to be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team has an off-day every Tuesday throughout the summer.

The Mustangs will play Missoula and Great Falls 9 times each at Dehler Park and 12 times each on the road. The standard start time for all home games Monday-Saturday is 6:35 p.m. with exceptions for holidays. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m. Unlike past years, the Mustangs are never on the road for more than six games at a time.

The full 2021 schedule is attached to this release. In compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions, the Billings Mustangs are committed to creating a socially distanced and safe environment for baseball to be played in 2021. All games are subject to change and may be impacted by federal, state or local restrictions regarding the coronavirus. Start times for road games will be announced at a later date. The complete promotions schedule will be released this spring.