BILLINGS - Round 1 of the Billings Invitational kicked off Monday morning at the Peter Yegen Golf Course and featured some of the best golfers from across the state. Below are the team scores following Monday's opening round.

Team Scores (Boys)

1. Gallatin - 278

2. Billings West - 300

3. Billings Senior - 305

4. Laurel - 307

5. Bozeman - 316

Team Scores (Girls)

1. Billings West - 307

2. Bozeman - 328

3. Gallatin - 334

4. Laurel - 348

5. Billings Senior - 350

Round two tees off at 8:30am at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings.