Editor's note: Carroll College Release.

HELENA, Mont. -- The Carroll College Men's Basketball team announced the commitment of Malachi Stewart earlier this week.

Stewart is a 6'1" guard from Billings Central Catholic High School.

As a senior, Malachi averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game for the Rams en route to a State Championship.

"Malachi brings a winning attitude to us from a great high school program in Billings Central," said Head Coach Kurt Paulson . "Malachi is that player who makes baskets, rebounds, defends and brings a toughness to the court. He can do a little bit of everything."

He brings a winning attitude coming from Billings Central, which is one of Montana's top programs, and Coach Paulson thinks that he will fit right in at Carroll.

"He will fit in well with our players," Coach Paulson added. "He is one of the best guards in the state, and we look forward to coaching him."

"I am excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College to continue my athletic and academic career," said Stewart on his decision to become a Saint. "Thank you to everyone along my journey that has made this possible."