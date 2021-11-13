BOZEMAN - The Billings Central Rams and Huntley Project Red Devils are no strangers to state title matches, but their opponents are. Havre appeared in their first state title match since 2005 and the Jefferson Panthers are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Havre upset Billings Central in Thursday's quarterfinal match, meaning the Rams were looking for revenge in the game that mattered most. Zi'onna Leikam-Morton and Maddie Yochum gave the Rams momentum early in set one to help fuel the Rams to a sweep over the Havre.

"I really feel like it was a mental game in the beginning," says senior Zella Balkenbush. "We knew we could do it and we wanted to make history doing it. We knew we could win these two games and we did."

In Class B, it was all about the Huntley Project seniors. The big three made up of Macee Murphy, Greta Peterson and Josie Hasler led the attack for the Red Devils. Murphy led the team in assists with 34, Hasler had a team high 15 kills and Peterson added 12 of her own. Huntley would sweep Jefferson, winning their 13th state championship in school history.

"It feels amazing," says Hasler. "We all worked so hard for this. It's a surreal experience. I love it.

Peterson adds "we really wanted to win, as seniors it was our last time out there and the court and we just wanted to come out the best we could and finish together."