Billings Central and Miles City square off Friday night at Herb Klindt Field in an early meeting between two of the top teams in Class A.

A team from the east has won each of the last three Class A state championships, with Central last winning in 2018 and Miles City winning in 2019.

Both teams come into Friday night's games with some question marks after graduating talented senior classes. The Rams featured over 20 seniors a year ago and return only five in 2021.

"We've been practicing hard, we are working our butts off here and paying it off and hopefully when the day comes to play our game Friday we are ready to play," said Zachary Herriford, a senior WR and DB for the Rams.

Quarterback is a question mark for both sides as Central's Marcus Whitman moved on to Carroll College, and Miles City's Carson Hunter is now at Dickinson State.

The two teams last faced off in the state semifinals in 2020, with the Rams grinding out a tough 17-10 win over the Cowboys. Miles City opened up their season last week with a shutout 36-0 victory over Hardin.

Friday night's game will also be the first for Billings Central back at Herb Klindt Field in over a year. The Rams played their home schedule at Lockwood High School in 2020 due to COVID-19 policies at Rocky Mountain College.

"We're hungry, we're starving. Fork, spoon, everything we're ready to eat up. Make sure you're there come watch it's going to be a show," said Billings Central senior, AJ Ulrichs.