Billings Central basketball standout Mya Hansen is headed to Indiana to play basketball at Butler University.

Hansen confirmed the news to SWX on Thursday afternoon.

The decision comes after Hansen recently decommitted from the University of Montana, citing the recent changes in the program and an interest in exploring her opportunities .

Now, she'll play in the Big East with the Butler Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

Hansen was named MaxPreps player of the year after her most recent Junior season. She averaged 17.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

