BILLINGS - You could say both the boys and girls soccer teams at Billings Central are in somewhat of a rebuild after losing a bulk of their rosters to graduation.

While the rosters indicate a young team, both squads still believe they have what it takes to make a run at a state championship. For the boy's, they're returning key players in important positions such as goalkeeper Myles Ragar and Isaac Hanser on the backline. It's been over a decade since the last state championship for the Rams, something they're hoping to change this year.

"A state championship would mean a lot. I think the last one was in 2009 so it's been a while for the boys soccer so it would mean a lot for us," says Ragar. Sophomore midfielder Jack Milroy adds "It'd be the biggest thing. We have a poster in the gym and 2009 is the only year we've won so we're hoping to get 2021 next to it on the poster."

Key players returning on the girl's squad include Abby Derbyshire, Lauren Dull and Hailey Euell. However, the Lady Rams will be without one of their top returning goal scorers in Solei Elletson, but they believe the underclassmen on the team are ready to step up.

"You can't replace her [Elletson] I'll just say that," says Dull. We do have good freshman coming up and we just have to connect well with each other moving from midfield to offense but I think it'll work."

"We have some good underclassmen coming up and that can fill the position pretty well," says senior center back Hailey Euell. "I think we'll still be pretty strong but she is definitely going to be a big miss."