Rivalry weekend for Laurel and Billings Central got started in the gym on Thursday night and for a while, it was the Locomotives making some noise.

Laurel won the first set, 25-23, over Billings Central behind strong play on the front line by senior Bailey Graves and junior Tatumn Sholley. Sholley had nine blocks in the first two sets, stifling the Rams' defense.

In the second set, Billings Central jumped out in front taking a six-point lead. Laurel came back to tie it at 17 a piece before the Rams pulled away, 25-19.

Alexa Williams led Billings Central in kills tonight as the defending Class A state champions rallied to win three straight sets to overcome the slow start and beat Laurel in four.

Billings Central improves to 9-2 overall, 4-0 in conference play. Laurel is now 4-6, 2-2 in conference play.