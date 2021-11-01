Billings Central offense firing on all cylinders at the right time

BILLINGS - The Billings Central Rams started the post season with a big 54-12 win over Libby to advance to this week's quarterfinals.

This is the second time in as many games the Rams scored over 50 points, scoring 55 in the regular season finale against Hardin. The Rams were dominant in all three phases of their win over Libby, scoring 54 points, blocking a punt for a touchdown while holding the Loggers to one touchdown in each half.

The offense exploded for three touchdowns in the first half of the game, two of which coming via the connection of Adam Balkenbush and Clay Oven.

The Rams credit the offense's latest success to their preparation in practice throughout the week.

"We're always ready to adapt to whatever defense we see," says Oven. "Coach pushes us hard each week and they make us ready for run or pass offense. I think that's what we did last week and its what worked last week." Balkenbush adds "just working on our plays has really gotten us a lot better. Getting more reps and stuff like that and just getting us a lot better."

The Rams will travel to Polson to play the Pirates in the quarterfinals this Saturday at 1 p.m.