Billings Central boys golf is a team entering the fall season with a chip on their shoulder after falling short the past few seasons. As they begin the new season, the new look Rams are determined to walk away as state champs at the end of the year.

"Last couple of years been second place, had a couple of guys finish second individually come in second. I think they're hungry and are looking to come out and perform the best they can, "said Blake Harlan.

Billings Central enters 2021 with a new coach and a new team. While there's plenty of change within the program, that hunger for a state title remains the same.

Reese Jensen said, "We have a good team this year but we're trying to get some newer kids in and get this program going again. I feel like we can make a good run at it but there's other teams out there like Laurel and Whitefish that are good competition."

Beginning a season under a first year head coach can be difficult and comes with an adjustment period. While that's the case for the Rams, the team said they're excited about the future of the program with Andrew Cortez at the helm.

"Andrew has been doing really good. I really like the atmosphere he's bringing to the team. I just think as a team we need to come together as whole. We have a good chance this year we just need to play our game we have now," said Jensen.

Harlan added, "I think he's a good guy, he's got lots of experience. He's worked around golf a lot and has played his entire life so I think it'll be good and help us out a lot."

Billings Central boys were the state runner-ups in 2019 and 2020.