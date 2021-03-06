Billings Central boys, girls win Class A-B swimming titles

The Billings Central Rams took home all the hardware on Saturday at the State A-B Swim Meet in Polson.

It was a back-to-back championship for the Billings Central girls. They came out on top with 102 points. Bigfork followed them with 52 and Whitefish finished in third with 42 points. Hardin girls finished in fourth.

The Rams boys won a close contest with Whitefish. Billings Central finished just three points ahead of the Bulldogs with 74 points compared to 71 from Whitefish. In third was Columbia Falls with 43 points.