High school hoops season is back in full swing. In Class A, the Billings Central boys have begun their title defense with plenty of new faces on the roster.

Rams are off to a 2-0 start with road victories over Hardin and Havre to begin the season. Billings Central has won two of the last three state championships, and once again have their work cut out for them.

BC returns one start from last year's squad, senior forward Cayden Merchant, who scored 25 points in a close win over the Hardin Bulldogs. Fellow forward Brock Blatter isn't playing basketball this season to focus on his baseball career before heading to play at Alabama.

"It looks a little different but it feels good we got young guys that look up to us, they are great listeners, coachable and we are just trying our best to lead them," said senior AJ Ulrichs.

That leaves the Rams with just three seniors and inexperience on the roster. After a couple good wins early on, they say their chemistry is quickly building.

"We are just encouraging the guys when they go down, to pick them back up. It's always encouraging the older kids have to step up this year as well. We are a young team but we are doing a good job encouraging each other," said senior Zachary Herriford.

Billings Central's next opponent is the Fergus Golden Eagles on Friday in Lewistown.