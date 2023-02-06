LAS VEGAS- Billings archer Kris Schaff won the compound open event at the Vegas Shoot to pocket $57,000 in prize money over the weekend.

Schaff went head-to-head with Kyle Douglas with the prize money on the line. On his second arrow, Schaff shot a nine. Douglas also shot a nine on his second arrow. Both then anchored tens to close out the end and go a shoot-off tied at 29.

Douglas missed on his second arrow, and Schaff had three strong shots for a 30 to earn the win.

“This is something I always dreamed of as a kid, and for it to become real is insane," Schaff said to The Vegas Shoot.

Schaff travels all around the world as a compound archer. The 30-year-old is currently ranked 12th in the world and has won multiple medals at World Archery events.