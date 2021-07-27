The Billings Aquatic Club defended their titles in Bozeman last weekend, winning the Montana State Long Course championships in the Overall, Men's, and Women's team titles.
Samantha Sheridan qualified for her first Futures Meet in the Mile with a time of 17:56. That swim broke the Montana State and BAC 17 & over record.
Vanessa Sheridan qualified for her first Age Group Zones in the 200 Fly at 2:45.6. Other notable performances include Kylie Tininenko who qualified for her first Senior Sectionals in the 200 Fly at 2:32.
Kaleb Montgomery broke the 11-12 BAC Team Record in the 200 Breaststroke at 2:57, the 100 Breaststroke at 1:18, and the 50 Breaststroke at 36.90.
Ella Klies broke the 11-12 BAC Team Record in the 100 Fly (1:11.6) and 200 Fly (2:38). Syler Pizzolato broke the 13-14 BAC Team Record in the 200 Fly (2:21.2). The previous record was set 21 years ago.
Myah Kunz broke the 15-16 BAC Team Record in the 50 Back (32.9)!
Hayden Jakub - 100 Free, 50 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 Back, 50 Back
Josie Cancro - 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 400 Free
Myrka Hardy - 100 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Free (Tie), 50 Breast, 200 Breast
Ella Klies - 400 IM, 100 Free, 200 Fly, 200 IM
Liam Kerns - 200 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Breast
Samantha Sheridan - 800 Free, 400 Free, 200 Free, Mile
Kaleb Montgomery - 200 IM, 50 Breast, 50 Fly
Jonas Johnson - 200 Back, 100 Fly
Syler Pizzolato - 800 Free, 200 Fly
Ethan Brown - 50 Back, 200 IM
Adrienne Hasiak - 400 Free, 200 Free
Michael Van Keuren - 200 Fly, 200 Free
Tucker Rice - 200 Fly, 200 Free
Ty Zarbock - 50 Fly, 400 IM
Jaycie Wippert - Mile
Vanessa Sheridan - Mile
Sennett Pizzolato - Mile
Alyson Early - 100 Free
Tucker Rice - 100 Free
Paxon Tavares - 50 Breast
Claire Kaufman - 100 Fly
Bailey Rehm - 400 Free
Lexi Carey - 400 Free
Lola Sheridan - 200 Fly
Kylie Tininenko - 200 Fly
Relay State Champions
11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay -Ella Klies, Ava Cancro, Vanessa Sheridan, Adrienne Hasiak
15+ Boys 200 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Long Huynh, Liam Kerns, Tucker Rice
11-12 Boys - 200 Medley: Luke Adams, Kaleb Montgomery, Jonas Johnson, Jonah Schmalz
13-14 Girls - 200 Medley: Kelly Early, Myrka Hardy, Bailey Rehm, Mack Hanson
15 and Over Boys - 200 Medley: Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh
11-12 Girls 400 Free - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Adrienne Hasiak, Ava Cancro
11-12 Boys 400 Free - Jonas Johnson, Kaleb Montgomery, Jonah Schmalz, Luke Adams
15 and Over Boys 400 Free - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Tucker Rice, Long Huynh