The Billings Aquatic Club defended their titles in Bozeman last weekend, winning the Montana State Long Course championships in the Overall, Men's, and Women's team titles.

Samantha Sheridan qualified for her first Futures Meet in the Mile with a time of 17:56. That swim broke the Montana State and BAC 17 & over record.

Vanessa Sheridan qualified for her first Age Group Zones in the 200 Fly at 2:45.6. Other notable performances include Kylie Tininenko who qualified for her first Senior Sectionals in the 200 Fly at 2:32.

Kaleb Montgomery broke the 11-12 BAC Team Record in the 200 Breaststroke at 2:57, the 100 Breaststroke at 1:18, and the 50 Breaststroke at 36.90.

Ella Klies broke the 11-12 BAC Team Record in the 100 Fly (1:11.6) and 200 Fly (2:38). Syler Pizzolato broke the 13-14 BAC Team Record in the 200 Fly (2:21.2). The previous record was set 21 years ago.

Myah Kunz broke the 15-16 BAC Team Record in the 50 Back (32.9)!

Here is a list of Individual Event Champions:

Peter Thompson - 50 Back, 50 Free, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly