Last weekend, the Billings Aquatic Club won their 7th consecutive team championship at the Montana Swimming Club State Championships in Bozeman. 
 
The Stingrays won the overall, girls, and boys 2021 Montana State Championships. 68 swimmers competed at the event for BAC. 
 
Head Coach Sean Marshall praised his team's work in the pool, at Lake Elmo, and on dryland during the last year. 
 
Below is a list of individual state champions from BAC: 
 
Peter Thompson - 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free, Mile 
Hayden Jakub - 50 Free, 100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Free
Sophia Hasiak - 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Back
Ella Klies - 200 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 IM
Liam Kerns - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 200 Breast
Long Huynh - 200 Fly, 200 Back, 100 Back
Myrka Hardy - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 200 IM
Josie Cancro - 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free
Ty Zarbock - 200 Fly, 100 Fly
Ethan Brown - 400 IM, 200 IM
Alysa Kaufman - 200 Fly, Mile 
Tucker Rice - 500 Free, Mile
Adrienne Hasiak - Mile 
Robert Hasiak - 100 IM
Bailey Rehm - Mile 
Teagon Kelsey - Mile
Kylie Tininenko - 50 Fly
Samantha Sheridan - Mile 
Lexi Carey - 500 Free
 
Relay State Champions: 
Boys 13-14 200 Medley Relay - Ethan Brown, Sy Pizzolato, Ty Zarbock, Teagon Kelsey
 
Boys 15-21 200 Medley Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh
 
10 and Under Girls 400 Free Relay - Sophia Hasiak, Josie Cancro, Avery McLaughlin, Alexa Githens
 
11-12 Girls 400 Free Relay - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Kyla Kaufman, Adrienne Hasiak
 
13-14 Boys 400 Free Relay - Teagon Kelsey, Sy Pizzolato, Ethan Brown, Ty Zarbock
 
15-21 Boys 400 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Tucker Rice
 
10 and Under Girls 200 Free Relay - Sophia Hasiak, Josie Cancro, Avery McLaughlin, Alexa Githens
 
11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Thandi Kandawasvika, Dani Hanson
 
15-21 Boys 200 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh
 
 

