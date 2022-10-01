Big second quarter propels Griz to win over Idaho State

POCATELLO--Idaho State held the Griz scoreless in the first quarter, but a huge 21 point second quarter fueled the 28-20 win over the Bengals.

The Griz were driving in the first quarter, but a Lucas Johnson interception gave Idaho State the ball at midfield. They strung together a drive that ended in a 22 yard field goal to put them on the board first in the first quarter.

Montana's offense exploded in the second quarter. Three plays into the second quarter, Lucas Johnson punched it in from about ten yards out to give the Griz a 7-3 lead.

The Bengals came back with a long drive, chewed up about six minutes, and ended with a 50 yard field goal to cut the lead to one.

After punting, the Griz evened the turnover battle, taking a Sagan Gronauer interception back to the Idaho State 30 yard line. It was Marcus Knight doing the work from there for a touchdown.

With a little over two minutes left in the half, Johnson found Keelan White for a 24 yard touchdown and send the Griz into the half leading 21-6.

Montana added another long touchdown pass in the third quarter when Mitch Roberts tossed a 28 yard pass to Cole Grossman for a 28-6 Griz lead.

The Bengal offense refused to quit. With five minutes left in the half, Gronauer found Christian Fredrickson on a 26 yard touchdown pass.

Idaho State cut the lead to eight points with just less than a minute left in the game. After a 24 yard pass from Gronauer to Cyrus Wallace, Gronauer punched it in.

The Bengals kept it close, but the Griz take the win on the road 28-20.