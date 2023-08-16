BILLINGS- The exciting events continue at MontanaFair as the sporting events begin to take over this week.

On Thursday, the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup begins, bringing in the top cowboys to MetraPark. On Tuesday, the world's top freestyle motocross riders come to Billings for the Octane Addictions Big Air Bash.

The Big Air Bash brings in guys like Adam Jones, who is considered one of the best freestyle motocross riders in the world. This year will also bring Taka Higashino back to the Magic City.

Higashino was the first Japanese medalist in the X Games, and is the only other rider to win more than three golds in freestyle motocross along with Travis Pastrana.

Higashino is one of the biggest names in the sport, and told SWX he's just living the dream, traveling the country to events like the Big Air Bash. That said, he knows the risk that comes with the daring tricks riders perform.