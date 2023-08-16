BILLINGS- The exciting events continue at MontanaFair as the sporting events begin to take over this week. 
 
On Thursday, the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup begins, bringing in the top cowboys to MetraPark. On Tuesday, the world's top freestyle motocross riders come to Billings for the Octane Addictions Big Air Bash. 
 
The Big Air Bash brings in guys like Adam Jones, who is considered one of the best freestyle motocross riders in the world. This year will also bring Taka Higashino back to the Magic City. 
 
Higashino was the first Japanese medalist in the X Games, and is the only other rider to win more than three golds in freestyle motocross along with Travis Pastrana. 
 
Higashino is one of the biggest names in the sport, and told SWX he's just living the dream, traveling the country to events like the Big Air Bash. That said, he knows the risk that comes with the daring tricks riders perform. 
 
"Each trick is kind of crazy. Like sometimes it looks easy, depending on the people some are smooth some are sketchy, each trick has a point where it's don't mess up because if you do gravity will get you, crazy crash so I have to stop thinking and think what I shouldn't forget and just focus on doing what I have to do," Higashino said. 
 
The Big Air Bash begins on Tuesday night at 7. 

