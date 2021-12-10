LAS VEGAS-- Friday night lights in Las Vegas treated Montana and Wyoming cowboys well.

It all got started early in bareback.

Richmond Champion was the first cowboy out of the chutes on Friday night. Sitting at sixth in the average, he scored an 83 and was out of the money. Corvallis Cowboy Caleb Bennett just two rides later followed up with an 88 to win Round 9 at the NFR. Bennett sits in sixth in the world. With the holidays coming up, it was a good time to get a check for $26,997.

"A little bit of spending money you know, hopefully the father in law doesn't make me pay for anything. Vacation is after this to rest and recover but I don't want to think about that we still got one more round to go," said Bennett.

That got the winning started for our local cowboys.

In team roping, Clay and Chase Tryan looking for a paycheck on Friday. Chase, along with teammate Brenten Hall of Oklahoma couldn't connect. Clay Tryan and Jake Long combined for a time of 4.4 seconds. That put another paycheck in his pocket, splitting for sixth place. Clay Tryan has been in the money in four of the last five nights.

In Saddle Bronc, Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks rode an 89, that was good for third on Friday. Brooks is second in the average, fourth in the world going into the final night. Topping him was Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress. The leader in the average, Cress rode Kangaroo Lou, who was concerning him in the chutes to a 91-point ride, winning round nine.

Miles City cowboy Haven Meged continued his hot streak on Friday. The tie-down roper surpassed $100,000 won at this year's NFR roping the calf in 7.3 seconds. That was good for another round win for the 2019 world champion, who has now vaulted to third in the average, fourth in the world.

"I've been drawing good, just trying to keep the foot on the pedal and we will see where we end up tomorrow. We need one more good calf, press as much as bottle and come home with a gold buckle," Meged said.

Amanda Welsh of Gillette, WY put in a good time of 13.54 seconds on Friday in barrel racing at her first National Finals Rodeo. That time was third best on Friday night. Welsh is ninth in the average, seventh in the world entering the final night. 15-time qualifier Lisa Lockhart recorded a time of 13.81 seconds and was out of the money.

Rounding out the night is the big story, Edgar's Parker Breding. On Friday aboard Boss Baby, Breding is thrown off before he can score a qualifying ride. It will be between Josh Frost and Breding for the average win on Saturday night.