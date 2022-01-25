In 2016, Benjamin Alexander set a staggering goal for himself. Despite picking up the sport at 32-years-old, he set himself on a course to become Jamaica's first Olympic alpine skier.

That goal has now come true, as Alexander tells SWX he has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

A former international DJ, Alexander was inspired to pick up skiing during a trip with friends to British Columbia. Like his former career, His pursuit of making it to Beijing took him around the world to sharpen his skills. That training made a stop in Red Lodge, Montana last March.

Alexander came to get some pointers from Lisa Ballard, a Master's Ski Racing World Cup Champion and Ski Racing aficionado, who provided a week of focused training for Alexander.

The two ski racers were connected through a mutual sponsor, racing pole manufacturer, Leki. Alexander also spent a bulk of his winter skiing in Jackson Hole, WY.

The son of a British mother and Jamaican father, Alexander hopes his journey can inspire change in winter sports. Here's what he said in March.

"I hope that my achievement of getting to the Olympics inspires young kids or adults, black or white, it doesn't matter and with dedication and effort you can achieve your dreams. I never thought I'd be a sponsored athlete after ten years on the road being an unhealthy international DJ, but here I am, make life changes and great things come," explained Alexander.