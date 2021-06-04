Billings Skyview wrestling coach Ben Sulser has resigned from his position according to a release from SD2 Activities Director Mark Wahl.

Wahl said in the release this was a difficult decision for Sulser, and he felt it is best for his family to pursue other opportunities.

In the release, Wahl said "Ben has done an outstanding job with the Skyview Wrestling program and we can't thank him enough for the time, effort and leadership that he has provided the program over the past few years. We wish Ben and his family all the best as he pursues new opportunities."