Belief and trust key for Lady Pioneers in national tournament
The Miles Community College women's basketball team has been impressive all year long.
The Lady Pioneers won regular and postseason conference championships, and now they're primed to appear in the National Junior College Tournament after winning the Region XIII title a week ago.
"There's a lot of trust in this team. We always look best when we are on the court playing together and I think if we do that we can come home with the dub," said MCC Forward, Lili Long.
They lost just once all year long, and have one of the top players in the country in Rebekah Dallinger.
That said, the Pioneers will be tested right away, as they face Gulf Coast in Round 1, the team that won it all in 2019.
"We believe we can win. We can go far by staying together, not getting raddled by the bigger people we face. We can go far if we just believe," said MCC guard Rebekah Dallinger.
The Pioneers take on Gulf Coast State on Monday, April 19th at 1 PM.
