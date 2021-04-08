Rocky Mountain College begins their postseason run on Thursday in the second round of the Frontier Conference tournament.

The Battlin' Bears have lost just three matches this season, and a key part to the team's success has been newcomer Weiying Wu.

Wu has been a force on the front line for Rocky. She leads the team with 2.5 kills per set and nearly 200 overall. That production has brought a new dimension to Rocky's attack.

"She hits really quick and that really opens up our other options to other people," said Rocky Head Volleyball Coach, Yang Yang.

Wu comes to Rocky from Columbia College. Before that, she spent two years at a junior college in Florida. When things didn't work out with the Cougars, she connected with Yang and has now found a home in the Magic City.

"The girls are amazing everyone is so nice to me.. I didn't talk to my teammates a lot at Columbia. My English was not good enough, but I talk with them, practice with them every day, so happy with them," said Weiying Wu.

Another plus, Wu's coach understands exactly what she's going through.

Wu said, "I never thought I would have a Chinese coach in America. I was so excited and now I have Yang with me."

The two share a similar path. Both originally from China, then played a couple years in junior college before starring for the Battlin' Bears. Wu explained that sometimes when she doesn't understand something on the court, Yang will explain it in her native language.

"Sometimes the hard things she will explain in Chinese to me, and the simpler things she will explain in English," said Wu.



Yang added, "If I see her face doesn't understand me I will switch myself to Chinese, and then she will have that moment like 'ohh' so that moment is kind of funny it makes me shake my head."

Both Yang and Wu haven't been home in over three years. Although they can relate on certain hardships, the two prefer to focus first on the job at hand.

"We try to not talk about it, we don't let each other miss home we try to focus on school, team, game we have a lot of work to do for the season," said Wu.

Wu said she's now teaching her teammates like all-conference setter, Natalie Hilderman, Chinese numbers to set up combos on the court.