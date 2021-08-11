Battlin' Bears volleyball looking to use experience to fuel a successful 2021 season

BILLINGS - The NAIA Volleyball season begins August 20th for Rocky Mountain College who is looking to build off a promising 2020-21 season.

The Battlin' Bears return four seniors, six juniors along with a loaded freshman class which includes 10 newcomers. Rocky finished last season with an 18-3 overall record, 15-3 conference record with all three loses coming to eventual conference champion Providence. The Battlin' Bears did advance to the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa where they won one game before being eliminated. While last season did not end the way the team had hoped, they believe their experience from last season will help the team when the postseason arrives.

"We have a lot of experience on the team so I think that experience will really come in handy when playing. We'll know a lot of the other players so it'll help us in the long run for knowing their tips and tricks," says junior Ayla Embry.

Senior Morgan Allen adds "Just playing together and building that chemistry is going to help us out a lot. Getting those young people some reps at the faster pace is working really well. We definitely know what it's like to play at nationals and we know how hard we need to work to get there so I think we're ready for it."

Rocky Mountain College will open their season at home on Friday August 20th when they host Bushnell University at 1:00pm and Vanguard University (Cali) at 7:00pm.