Battlin' Bears Men's Baskeball signs California Guard

Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College Sports Information.

Abdul Bah , Los Angeles, California, has signed a letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball program, announced by head coach Bill Dreikosen on Tuesday.

Bah, a 6-foot-2 guard, joins the Battlin' Bears after a four-year high school career at Narbonne High School, and brief stints at Cal State- San Bernardino and East Los Angeles College. As a sophomore, he averaged six points and three assists per game as well as shooting 35- percent from the arc; 79-percent from the foul line and an assist to turnover ratio of 1.5.

"Abdul is a great addition to our men's basketball program," Coach Dreikosen said. "He is going to strengthen our backcourt on both ends of the floor. Abdul has the ability to create with the ball, and to play off the ball as well. We are excited to have him joining our program. He is an outstanding student with a 3.2 GPA and comes from a winning program at East Los Angeles Junior College."

"I chose Rocky Mountain College, because of the strong culture and tradition of the program along with the great feel that I had from the Rocky Community," Abdul said.

Bah plans to pursue an accounting degree.