Editor's note: Rocky Release.

Rocky Mountain College Golf men and women both took home the team wins on Tuesday at the Montana Tech Invite. The Battlin' Bears had seven golfers between the men and women finish in the top five respectively.

Rocky's men were led by Mitch Theissen, who finished second with rounds of 74, 68, and 66. Cash Golden finished third at +5. Haydn Driver finished fourth with +6. Tristan Hanson finished tied for fifth with +8. The Rocky men finished 16 strokes ahead of second place Montana Tech.

Rocky's women were led by Claire Wright, who finished first with a 75 and 74. Hailey Derrickson finished second at +8. Valentina Zuleta finished third at 11. The Rocky women finished 44 strokes ahead of second place Carroll College.

The full results are available at golfgenius.com, the GGID is TECH INVITE.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Great Falls, Montana for the Argo Invite this coming Monday and Tuesday.