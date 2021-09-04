CALDWELL-- For the second time between the Yotes and Battlin' Bears, the game came down to the wire. But this time, it was Rocky coming out on top.

In the closing moments of the game, the Battlin' Bears blocked a field goal attempt by the Yotes to hold on to a 33-30 win.

Rocky quarterback Nate Dick led the Bears' offense with 294 yards passing, 56 yards rushing, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

Defensively Ty Reynolds had 11 tackles and one interception. Ethan Hurst had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.

A key for Rocky was the battle for field position. Punter Wyatt Brusven had five punts for 207 yards (41.4 AVG), and pinned the Yotes inside the 20 twice. Brusven's final punt also went for 60 yards to pin College of Idaho inside their five yard line for their final possession of the game.

Field goal kicker Riley Garrett added two field goals for Rocky. The Battlin' Bears started the game down 10-0 in the first three minutes, and Head Coach Chris Stutzriem talked about the team's resolve after the win.

"We're really proud of the way we responded," Coach Stutzriem said. "We started out bad, but the whole game we stayed the course and believed in each other and the common goal."

The Battlin' Bears have a bye week before returning home to Herb Klindt Field to host Montana Tech homecoming weekend.