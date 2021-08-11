The start of the NAIA football season is just over two weeks away. After an unusual spring, the Battlin' Bears are back on Herb Klindt Field preparing for their opener against Southern Oregon.

The Battlin' Bears went 1-3 in the four game spring schedule, with all three losses coming by just one possession. Now, a normal and full season is on the horizon and the team says they're energy level at fall camp has been through the roof.

"Coming out firing, firing around in warm ups, getting on each other, just stay on top of each others stuff, the little details. Just keep going every day, building on top putting days together and working towards that gameday," said Senior Linebacker Kyle Frazier.

Rocky does not boast a senior-heavy roster, forcing them to rely on the young guys to step up and make plays this season. That said, the team didn't hesitate to speak about the growth they've seen on the field by the freshman.

"I think the young guys have done a really good job of listening. Some young guys come in, they're all high and mighty but these guys came in with open ears, take coaching really well and do their job on a daily basis," said Quarterback Nathan Dick.

With new faces in the locker room comes new relationships within the team. They say the comradery in the lockers will be key to the team's success in 2021.

Frazier said, "Since I've been here I think this group has really good energy. Guys love each other, I think everybody has good relationships with everyone so I think that helps a lot in bringing that energy everyday."

Senior Lucas Overton added "Back in 2018 when we won the conference championship that was one of the tightest team I was apart of and that definitely plays a big part. If you have little cliques here and there within the team it's not going to go well. When everybody is doing the same things, everyone is cheering for each other, offense cheering for defense, defense cheering for offense. Worrying about the team over yourself, that's when good things start to happen."

The Battlin' Bears will open their season on home on August 28th when they host Southern Oregon at 6 PM.