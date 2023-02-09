BILLINGS- Bart Andrus describes the Super Bowl as a regular football game, but on steroids.

The current head coach for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL was a quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

Andrus has strong ties to the Treasure State as a former quarterback at Montana, offensive coordinator at Montana State, and head coach at Rocky Mountain College.

He spoke with SWX's Chris Byers about all the distractions the Super Bowl presents and how the team's that can manage those the best, usually wins.