On Friday night, Billings West football will host Helena Capital in the Class AA quarterfinals. It's a rematch of a week two matchup this season where the Golden Bears beat the Bruins 28-0.

Though the score suggests a blowout, it was just a seven point game at halftime, and stayed close until West scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.

"Definitely come out a lot harder than we did last time we played Capital. We came out a little soft, definitely take that noted and come out stronger tomorrow," said senior quarterback Isaiah Claunch.

The passing game of West struggled by their standards. Claunch had one big, passing touchdown to Taco Dowler in an otherwise quiet night. Dominant in the trenches was the offensive line of West, with senior running back Michael Deleon rushing for 184 yards. Also dominant was the defense, led by senior outside linebacker Luke Tallman who recorded three tackles for a loss, a sack, and forced a fumble in the previous matchup with the Bruins. "I tried to be as quick as I could off the things I saw. I had good plays here and there but what isn't shown as much is the mistakes. I had some in that game and I've been working hard to clean it up but definitely speed is a big key for my game," said Tallman. It's always easy to talk about offense. But the West defense has been strong all season long, giving up less than a touchdown per contest.

"It's very nice knowing our defense is as strong as they are it's a big plus one for us offensively," said Claunch.

Tallman added, "We have a lot of double roster guys which is unique and cool to see. The special teams, offense, skills, every player contributing to the defense also. It just gives you another confidence level knowing that if they can't do their job, we do ours and we will end up working it out."

It's the third time the two teams have met at this stage of the postseason. West has won the previous two meetings, and hosts Helena Capital at 7 PM at Daylis Stadium on Friday.