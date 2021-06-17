BAC's Ethan Harder swims final event at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

It's a big week for three Montana swimmers as they compete in Omaha, Nebraska at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

On Thursday, Billings swimmer Ethan Harder of the Billings Aquatic Club competed in the 200 meter backstroke. It was Harder's third and final event of the week.

Earlier this week, Harder swam in the 200m butterfly and the 100m backstroke where he did not qualify for finals. Harder's time at the trials would come to end on Thursday as he finished last in his heat at 2:05.15 seconds .

Fellow BAC swimmer Ethan Thompson will compete in the 1500m freestyle swim on Saturday.