  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

Saturday in Pryor, elementary through high school age girls had an opportunity to improve their basketball skills and gain role models at the Baahpuuo Ballers basketball camp.

The camp was put on by Pryor native Terae Briggs, who played Division One college basketball, and professional basketball internationally. She's now using the sport she loves to give back to the community she came from.
 
Briggs held the first annual camp at her alma mater Plenty Coups high school. She played at University of Nevada, and overseas in several different countries, including Mexico and Greece. She couldn't have imagined any of that as a kid, and that fueled her passion for paving the way for others.
 
"We did camps at Nevada, so I always wanted to come back and do camps here because I never got to witness, not even witness, be a part of a camp," Briggs said.
 
To help coach the camp, she brought Montana State standout Kola Bad Bear, and Tahnee Robinson, her mentor at Nevada and the first Native American woman to be drafted to the WNBA. Their impact in women's basketball hasn't gone unnoticed. 
 
"My mom said they would have Kola, and a person from the WNBA played here, so I was like, 'okay'," ten-year-old camper Ali Little Whitman said. 
 
"My mom used to be a basketball player, so she would tell me back in the day that they didn't have a lot of the opportunities that I had, and then now, a lot of these younger generations, they're getting even bigger opportunities than what we're getting," Robinson said. "The WNBA is actually starting to make a name for itself. With us hosting these camps and things like that, we can try to pass stuff along so that this new generation can just be a little bit better than we were."
 
The camp gives the girls an extra challenge and motivates them to dream big. 
 
"I enjoy basketball a lot, and I usually do it at the [YMCA], but I want to be in a more competitive camp, so I thought this one would be great for me," eleven-year-old camper Anela Moreno said. "I'm going to play in middle school, and my goal is to be better so I can maybe be in the WNBA."
 
For Briggs, being a role model to those girls was a full-circle moment.
 
"It's actually really nice to do this and for them to think of me as a role model now, because I to this day think Tahnee is a good role model for my generation, and then for this next generation, too," Briggs said.
 
Briggs will leave for Bulgaria at the end of the month to continue her professional basketball career.

