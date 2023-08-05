PRYOR--Saturday in Pryor, elementary through high school age girls had an opportunity to improve their basketball skills and gain role models at the Baahpuuo Ballers basketball camp.

The camp was put on by Pryor native Terae Briggs, who played Division One college basketball, and professional basketball internationally. She's now using the sport she loves to give back to the community she came from.

Briggs held the first annual camp at her alma mater Plenty Coups high school. She played at University of Nevada, and overseas in several different countries, including Mexico and Greece. She couldn't have imagined any of that as a kid, and that fueled her passion for paving the way for others.