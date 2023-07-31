BILLINGS- Six years ago, axe throwing found its foot as a sport, as organized leagues and competitions began to form around the world.

Now, more and more venues offer the unique sport as fun hobby to try with friends, or as a way to compete at a high level.

Ox Indoor Axe Throwing in Billings is fostering both the competitive and friendly side of the sport. This year, Ox hosted the Big Sky State Games as axe throwing took part in the games for the first time.

Ox Indoor Axe Throwing provides a place in the Magic City for all levels. There are multiple athletes who compete at regional competitions, some at global competitions. Last year, Nick Richardson and Sara Guralnick competed at the World Axe Throwing Championship in Wisconsin, televised on ESPN.

These competitors explain what it's like to have the perfect throw in competition.

"Man, when you're getting ready to release the ax, it's almost before you even let go, you know it's going to happen, when it happens. You know that throw is perfect, especially going for those blue dots, those little kill shots you know you're going to hit it before you release and when you do it's just that perfect moment," said Richardson, co-owner of Ox Indoor Axe Throwing.

Fellow axe thrower Logan Smiledge, who took second at the Big Sky State Games added, "You get that intense adrenaline rush, your hands shake a little bit, then you still hit that bull or that kill shot, it's unreal, it's almost a release of energy."

Each thrower is drawn to the competitive nature of the sport. But it's a welcoming sense of community that keeps them coming back for more.

Richard said Ox's throwing leagues have 40-50 members, and he believes Ox provides a unique community in Billings.

"The most amazing thing to me has been the people that I've met through this endeavor, and they're all interested in the same sport and doing the same thing," Richardson said.

Competitors like Richardson and Smiledge say that while it gets more intense at big competitions, that sense of support and friendliness carries over.

"Honestly, that friendly atmosphere carries over completely. The sport definitely is a community of people supporting each other and wanting everybody to do the best that they can," Smiledge said.



