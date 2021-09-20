Editor's note: MSUB Release.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Coming off of his first-ever collegiate cross country win at the Gage McSpadden Memorial Invite last Friday, Montana State University Billings cross country runner Ase Ackerman earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Runner of the Week honors on Monday, Sept. 20.

“It’s a really great honor for Ase and our team to win this weekly athlete recognition,” MSUB head cross country coach Jonathan Woehl said. “It’s a testament to how hard he’s worked over the summer and into the fall. He’s been seeing some of those results pay off this season, but I know if you talked to Ase, he’d say there’s a lot of improvements to make and a long way to go. But I’m excited for this for Ase, and I’m eager to see where he and the team winds up finishing at the end of the season.”

Ackerman covered the hilly, 6-kilometer course at the Spearfish Canyon Country Club course in 19:21.5 (5:11 per mile), overtaking South Dakota Mines’ runner Tim Dunham in the second half of the second, 2-kilometer loop. He held off the field over the rest of the race and finished with a nine-second win.

“He did a good job being consistent on every loop,” Woehl said. “He started off well and kept a good pace throughout the race.”

Friday marked not only Ackerman’s first collegiate cross country win, but also the men’s team’s first individual win since Jorey Egeland won MSUB’s Yellowjacket Invitational on Oct. 7, 2017. Adding to the list of firsts, Ackerman’s award is the program’s first since Robert Peterson won the award on Sept. 9, 2014.

UP NEXT: Ackerman and the Yellowjackets will take a five-hour drive along I-90 to Missoula, Mont. for the Montana Open on Friday, Sept. 29. The men’s 7K will start at 4 p.m. and the women’s 5K will start at 4:45 p.m.