The Orediggers (6-10) played point-for-point until the end of each set with the Argos (14-2), but came up short.
Tech hit over .200 in the first two sets, but finished with a .143 hitting percentage. The Argos led in kills 41-35 finishing with a .181 hitting percentage.
The Argos led in blocks 8.5 to 7.Karina Mickelson led the Oredigger attack with 10 kills. Taylor Henley had a solid match finishing with 9 kills and a .304 hitting percentage. Henley also had 5 blocks.
Maureen Jessop had 6 kills and 17 digs.Mckenna Kaelber had 30 assists and 4 blocks.
The win was Providence head coach Arunas Duda's 300th career win. Sadie Lott led the Argos with 14 kills and a .355 hitting percentage. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 35 assists, while Sacha Legros anchored the defense with 17 digs.
Montana Tech is on the road next weekend when they travel to Montana Western. Providence hosts MSU-Northern.