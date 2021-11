HAVRE, Mont. - Andrew Rolin has resigned from his position as the head football coach at MSU-Northern. Rolin made the announcement on Twitter.

The Lights finished 1-10 this fall. Their 22-20 win over Eastern Oregon gave the program their first conference win since 2016.

Rolin took the head coaching job at MSU-Northern in 2017. He previously served as an assistant at San Jose State University, the University of Washington, and the University of San Diego.