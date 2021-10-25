It's been a while, over a decade, since the Billings West boys soccer program advanced to the Class AA state semifinals.

After a 2-0 victory over Helena Capital on Saturday, the Bears will do just that when they travel to play Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday.

"I think we just have really good chemistry we've been building for the last two years and I think finally we are making it happen we want to win. We want it," said West Senior Forward Quin Pawiroredjo.

The seniors on the team called the win "rewarding," after losing in the quarterfinals the past two seasons. Last year's loss came in overtime to Kalispell Glacier .

After Saturday's win, coaches said Billings West hasn't played in the semifinals since 2010. The Bears won it all in 2009, and that's what is on the minds of the nine seniors and company for the Golden Bears .

"We are kind of crazy at practice not always completely in it but come game time we are focused and ready to go. This is the year, senior year I want to take it all the way and win," said senior defender Douglas Townsend .

Last week, Montana's students had a couple days off of school while the teachers were at a convention. You could say it was a chance for all the high schoolers to sleep in.

Well, that wasn't the case for West. Coach Luke Ashmore had the Bears up bright and early for practice at 8 am so they could prepare for that quarterfinal matchup with the Bruins.