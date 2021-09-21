The West High girls have led the way in Eastern AA all year long, and now as the postseason approaches they're as locked in as ever.

It's been a smooth ride for the Lady Bears in the regular season. West won all six regular season invites. Now they have their sights set on a seventh at the Divisional Tournament.

"I think all of us are very very focused right now and have the mindset of we have a very good chance of winning state. So the most we can practice, the best we can practice and getting that mentality of state could be ours this year. So practice as hard as we can and finish strong," said West Sophomore Bella Johnson.

Head Coach Marcus Drange added, "We know what's at stake and teams and individuals are trying to get to state so in that regard it's big. But it's another tournament for us and fully expect to go out and see what we can do."

For a team that has finished second in the last four state tournaments, winning it all this year would mean a lot.

"It would be a very exciting event just knowing all the hard work and dedication everyone put in and seeing it come out. It would be a very exciting, well deserved event for us," said Johnson.

"It would be a huge accomplishment for our team. I've been on varsity for four years and have taken second every year so it would be pretty huge for us to take first place. It would mean a lot to me especially just being on this team and seeing us grow," West senior golfer Kadence Fischer added.

The Eastern AA Divisional Tournament begins Thursday in Great Falls.