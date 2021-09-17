Five teams took their bye in week three of the football season. One of those are the 2-0 Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears .

"We got a couple minor injuries get some guys back fully healthy, school is picking up, some tests, so give guys a chance to reset the clock and get things going again this week," said senior tight end Andrew Simon.

Rocky began the season at home, downing Southern Oregon 42-28. Then they went on the road, blocking a late field goal attempt by the College of Idaho to defeat the then ranked 'Yotes 33 to 30.

The Battlin' Bears offense is averaging 38 points a game so far, led by a healthy Nate Dick under center.

"As a team we've had two complete wins against Southern Oregon and COI. I thought our defense played well when you can play together as a unit you will do alright," Dick said.

The Battlin' Bears said the bye gave them a chance to regroup before hosting a hungry 0-2 Montana Tech team for homecoming weekend.

"Both games they've been in they could have won. it's not your typical 0-2 team. Eastern Oregon came down to the wire and they are a top-15 team, and Carroll won the conference last year so it will be a tough physical game," Simon explained.

Kickoff is at 1 PM at Herb Klindt Field .