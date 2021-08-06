BILLINGS - Since 2012, Big Sky Ballin' with Perch has held the Above the Rim 3-on-3 basketball tournament. With 2021 marking a decade, they have something to celebrate, and they are doing it in a unique way.

For the first time, Above The Rim will take to the streets of Downtown Billings, instead of at the Shrine Auditorium parking lot.

Big Sky Ballin' says they are excited to join other signature events, such as the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market and Magic City Blues. They will setup headquarters at the corner of N. 30th Street and 2nd Avenue North.

This two-day competition brings in the region's finest streetballers. But all experience levels are welcome to participate.

To enter, teams of up to five players must pay a fee of $149. There will also be a late charge, since early registration closed on July 30.

Saturday, Aug. 7, consists of round robin play to seed divisions. Each team is guaranteed two games on Saturday. During the lunch break, players and fans have the opportunity to compete in a three point and a slam dunk contest.

On Championship Sunday, the single elimination knock-out stages begin. Winners stay and continue to play, while the losers pack out. The competition is fierce and teams from all over the region will be competing for their division title, Big Sky Ballin' says.

Teams may register in the following divisions:

1st grade boys thru 12th grade boys, by grade

1st grade girls thru 12th grade girls, by grade

Adult Coed (2 men/2 women required)

Adult Women

Adult Men

Adult Men Masters (35+)

Grade levels should correspond to the oldest member of the team's grade for Fall 2021. Any division is subject to being cancelled or combined with another division, based on the discretion of the tournament organizers.