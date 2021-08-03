You hear about fly fishing all the time in Montana.

Celebrities come here for it, it's a popular pastime for locals, and of course a river runs through it, starring Brad Pitt, was shot outside of Livingston.

Still, many of us are outsiders when it comes to the sport, so SWX's Spencer Martin connected with Aaron Lowen from East Rosebud Fly and Tackle to give it a try.

Lowen takes Spencer on the West Fork outside of Red Lodge for a tutorial on fly fishing. He said most beginners can get into the sport for around $180.

You can learn more about fly fishing and East Rosebud Fly and Tackle here.