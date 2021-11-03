PARK CITY, Mont. - People in Park City are mourning the loss of a high school student, Jed Hoffman, who passed away on Monday.

One faculty member said, "I keep waiting for him to walk through those doors." That's a good way to describe a tough week in Park City, as the reality of Jed Hoffman's sudden passing starts to sink in. The Panthers sophomore collapsed on the football field last Tuesday, and was in a Billings ICU until his death Monday.

"Fifteen, sixteen-year-olds are suppose to be invincible. That's what we expect and every once in a while we are reminded that we are not," said Park City Superintendent Dan Grabowska.

Hoffman was a member of the football team and a bright student at Park City High School.

"You just know that kid is one of the nicest kids you'll ever meet," said Panthers senior Lane Hammel. History teacher and Honor Society Advisor Katrina Ostermiller had Hoffman as a student twice at Park City.

"Great student, great kid, smart as whip, pretty devastating he's gone," said Ostermiller.

Park City Head Football Coach Mark Rathbun described Hoffman as an fantastic young man who was always eager to support anybody who needed it.

"I'd love to clone him and have a bunch of him out here. He was a fantastic young man on and off the field," said Rathbun.

According to Superintendent Grabowska, Jed passed away on Monday night, and everyone who loved him is still looking for answers as to what happened.

"You know it's okay to not be okay okay, to show those emotions we have to support one another to get through this," Ostermiller said.

The community is now trying to rally to support Jed Hoffman's family. A GoFundMe page has raised $35,000 as of Wednesday night. Now, the student council and honor society are coming together to create t-shirts as a fundraiser for the Hoffman's.

"We were able to get some shirts in and have Dynamic Designs start printing them. We will hopefully get them in Friday to open up sales for students and athletes first, then open it up to the community," said Ostermiller. She said anyone interested in buying a t-shirt should contact the school so they can fill out a order form.

As we recently saw when tragedy hit Lewistown, the Treasure State is quick to support its neighbor, and is reminding Park City they are not alone. Grabowska said multiple schools have called this week to send a card or find ways to donate.

"Schools are sending donations. We had a meat and cheese tray for the staff to say we are thinking about you from Laurel schools," said Grabowska.

The Panthers football team still has to prepare for a playoff game on Saturday. A difficult thing to do, but Coach Rathbun says the gridiron has become their sanctuary. A place where they can forget about everything and focus on the task at hand.

"Things are going to go really good for you at times and you will have some low points as well, and it's how we respond to that which makes us who we are," said Rathbun.

Lineman Lane Hammel said, "We can't lose because this means a lot for us and means even more for Jed. Rest of the season, as far as we go, we do for Jed."