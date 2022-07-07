RED LODGE- The 53rd edition of the annual Beartooth Run is now the Beartooth Run 'Cooke City Edition,' as road closures on the Beartooth Pass forced event organizers to pivot quickly.

Red Lodge Events organize Saturday's race, and their mission is to promote lowkey events at high elevations. With amazing views above 10,000 feet, the Beartooth Run has offered exactly that for years.

But, with the current flood damage to the pass, Saturday's race was in jeopardy.

"I first sent out an email to participants saying we don't know what's going to happen with the race so hold on we will make the call later, then a participant said if you have to move it, you should move it to Cooke and we kind of went with that and the whole community there has been so welcoming," said Kristen Hollum, Owner and Race Director for Red Lodge Events.

The 5K and 10K officially moved to Cooke City and Silver Gate, with a course mapped out on the Chief Joseph Highway. Limited access to Yellowstone National Park and closures on the Beartooth Pass has taken a hit to the tourism industry in Cooke City and Silver Gate.

With over 180 people registered so far, Hollum and Red Lodge Events partners in Cooke City hope the run can get people to Cooke City this weekend for a course that will still boast a great experience.

"You're running at a high elevation, traditionally over 10,000 feet, this year over 7,500 feet, which if you're a runner is still taxing and it's just the scenery and the people and a good time that is welcoming for everybody," Hollum said.

Registrants have until 11:59 PM Friday night to register online, or can register the day of in Cooke City. To help encourage people to travel to Cooke City and Silver Gate, if runners book lodging in those communities, Red Lodge Events will waive the registration fee.

Proceeds raised from registration and donations will benefit Cooke City Fire and EMS, repairing the Cooke City softball field, and will go to the Silver Gate community. Red Lodge Events will also match a portion of the money raised. So far, over $1,100 has been raised off of registrations.