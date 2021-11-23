WHITEFISH, Mont. & CORVALLIS, Ore., November 23, 2021- Rocky Mountain College Athletics boasts 23 student athletes and one coach who earned all-conference honors on Tuesday.

Rocky cross country men had two representatives. Jackson Wilson took first in the Frontier Conference Championship race to be named the 2021 Men's Runner of the Year. Wilson won every conference race during the season.



Rocky cross country women had three representatives. Sydney Little Light took first in the Frontier Conference Championship race to be named the 2021 Women's Runner of the Year. Little Light also took second overall in the NAIA Cross Country Championships this past weekend.



Rocky football won the 2021 Frontier Conference Championship and are represented by eight student athletes and one coach. The Battlin' Bears football team went 7-3 on the year. Rocky was picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll, but finished tied for first and winning the 2021 Frontier Conference Championship. Coach Chris Stutzriem was the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year.



Rocky men's soccer are represented by four student athletes. The Battlin' Bears men went 9-6-3 on the year.



Rocky women's soccer are represented by three student athletes. The Battlin' Bears women went 10-5-3 on the year, and lost in the first round of the Cascade Conference Tournament on penalty kicks.



Rocky volleyball is represented by three student athletes. Including the schools new all-time leader in digs Ayla Embry. Embry also broke the school record for digs in a match with 58. The Battlin' Bears women went 12-19 on the year.



Rocky Mountain College Athletic Director Jim Klemann says "We are incredibly proud of this group of student-athletes and Coach Stutzriem for receiving all-conference honors. Each student-athlete has represented the Green and Gold with pride, and their achievements on the field and court are reflected in this award."



"Chris continues to do a wonderful job in leading our football program and has returned RMC to NAIA national prominence. We are very lucky to have him as a Battin' Bear."



Below is the full list of Rocky Mountain College Fall All Conference Performers:





Coach of the Year

Chris Stutzriem (Football)

First Team

Milo Downey (Men's Soccer)

Halle Labert (Women's Soccer)

Shaney McCabe (Women's Soccer)

Sydney Little Light (Women's Cross Country) (Runner of the Year)

Sarah Paquet (Women's Cross Country)

Mei-Li Stevens (Women's Cross Country)

Jackson Wilson (Men's Cross Country) (Runner of the Year)

Jackson Duffey (Men's Cross Country)

Ayla Embry (Volleyball) (Defensive Player of the Year)

Lucas Overton (Football)

Riley Garrett (Football)

Second Team

Weiying Wu (Volleyball)

Nathan Dick (Football)

Andrew Simon (Football)

Alex Bush (Football)

Wes Moeai (Football)

Nolan McCafferty (Football)

Ty Reynolds (Football)

Honorable Mention

Niklas Kneller (Men's Soccer)

Finn Lane (Men's Soccer)

Connor O'Reilly (Men's Soccer)

Tiara Duford (Women's Soccer)

Freshman Team

Blythe Sealey (Volleyball)

Champions of Character

Dylan Beridon (Football)

Emma Fox (Volleyball)

Violet Carter (Women's Cross Country)

Henry Cooke (Men's Cross Country)

Tiara Duford (Women's Soccer)

Milo Downey (Men's Soccer)