BILLINGS- Eight inductees into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 class. Four of them come from the support category, which highlights individuals who have left their mark on the game despite not playing on the field.

One of those 2022 inductees is Great Falls native Dane Storrusten, who's work continues to be a vital part of the NFL's marketing efforts.

Storrusten, like many young kids, had dreams of being a professional athlete. As a promising baseball player, Storrusten competed for the Great Falls Stallions, a AA Legion baseball program. Talented yes, but his real skill was in visual arts and it ran in the family.

After graduating from Great Falls CMR, he enrolled at the Art Institute of Seattle and that, as it turns out, was a pretty good decision. With a specialized skill in visual communication, Storrusten spent the next decade working with companies such as Microsoft developing various programs.

Then enters the NFL. In 2017, the NFL hired Storrusten to help brand the league and create added appeal to its fans. The end result was stunning video and graphics packages built for primetime programming like Thursday Night Football and NFL Gameday. More specifically, he helped rebrand the Los Angeles Chargers from his home in Southern California.

The rebrand included every aspect of branding from the helmets, to team jersey's, and the reveal to the fans. In 2020, Storrusten earned a Sports Emmy for his work on the NFL's 100-year anniversary campaign.

His future goals include using his success to work with youth football programs and under privileged kids across the country.

The NFL certainly projects an image, and it's a footprint that can be felt on airwaves, in marketing campaigns, and in retail stores around the country. You can bet Storrusten will continue to have a hand in the product we continue to see today.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame banquet is on June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. You can find more information here.