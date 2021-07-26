Montana is trailing preseason favorite Weber State, with five total players on the 2021 Big Sky Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Team.

Weber State led the preseason honors with seven total players. Montana was next with five, as a total of 19 players from this year’s team earned the same preseason honor last season, according to a release.

Preseason MVPs Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington and Tre Walker of Idaho highlighted the teams as Barriere captured the quarterback spot once again and Walker nabbed one of the Big Sky’s highly-contested linebacker spots.

The EWU quarterback led the Big Sky in nearly every passing category, finishing the spring with 2,439 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air thanks to 183 completions. He led the squad in total offense with 2,583 yards on the year as the Eagles earned an FCS Playoff berth.

Walker finished Idaho’s 2021 spring campaign with 54 total tackles, splitting evenly at 27 between solo and assisted. That resulted in him being named to five different All-American teams, along with being named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. He also racked up 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Montana’s Jace Lewis joined Walker in the middle linebacker spot, while the trio of La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis (Southern Utah), Troy Andersen (Montana State) and Conner Mortensen (Weber State) rounded out the talented and deep outside linebacker group.