Rocky Mountain College defeated Montana Western in straight sets on Saturday to improve to 5-1 this season.

Battlin' Bears claimed the first set 25-12. The second set would be won again in dominate fashion, with Rocky taking it 25-13.

In the third, Bears would jump out to another large lead as they started the set up 9-0 on the Bulldogs. Rocky would eventually win the third 25-17 to win Saturday's contest in straight sets.

Kyra Oakland had 10 kills for Rocky Mountain College. Setter Natalie Hilderman had 33 assists and nine digs. Morgan Allen added eight kills, six digs, and three blocks.