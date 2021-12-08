Ingredients
3 cups diced day-old bread or bag of cubed bread for stuffing
1 pound of Jimmy Dean Sage Pork Sausage
3 tablespoons Tony's Creole Seasoning
3 tablespoons chopped sage
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onions or shallots
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup green bell pepper
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 turns fresh ground pepper
3 cups chicken stock
1/4 cup chopped green onion
1 tablespoon corn starch
Directions
1. Chop the onion, celery, green onion, and green bell pepper.
2. Brown the sausage in a pan on medium to high heat, chopping it up into multiple pieces when cooking. Keep your heat on medium to high throughout the process.
3. When the sausage is about 3/4 of the way cooked, toss in your vegetables to cook those .
4. If there is any fat at the bottom of the pan, you can drain that out.
5. Add your dry seasonings. This includes the Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, sage, minced garlic. Stir in seasonings and season to taste .
6. Add bread cubes to your pan and stir in with meat and seasonings.
7. Soon after, add the three cups of chicken stock, teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, corn starch, and olive oil. Stir in ingredients.
8. From here, everything is add or season to taste. If it is a little too wet, add more bread. If it needs some more stock, add more stock! The family way is our recipes always come out a little different and it's not an exact science . I often end up using far more sage, creole seasoning, salt, and pepper than you will see in the ingredients listed above. Use this recipe to get it to the final step, then bring it home and enjoy!
9. Final note: When it is tasting how you like it, let the stuffing sit for five minutes and fluff with a serving spoon to let it bind together and become more of a traditional stuffing before serving.