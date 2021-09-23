On behalf of everyone at KULR-8 News, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 5th Annual Billings St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $680,000 dollars for the kids of St. Jude!

Billings Dream Home Giveaway This year's Dream Home Giveaway house is a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house with an estimated value of $500,000 in Billings' Legacy West subdivision.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Classic Design Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Legacy West subdivision of Billings. With an estimated value of $500,000, this brand new house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage, and approximately 3,000 sq. ft.

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves a ticket on Tuesday, August 10 will be entered to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate.

To reserve your ticket(s) today, please visit dreamhome.org or call (800) 592-1621.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer!

You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. ©2020 ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital